Zelwin (ZLW) Hits Market Capitalization of $385.69 Million

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Zelwin coin can currently be bought for about $5.46 or 0.00009428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zelwin has a total market cap of $385.69 million and approximately $242,687.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zelwin has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00069299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00069204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.54 or 0.00873519 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,483.14 or 0.09474197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00097172 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00048337 BTC.

Zelwin Profile

ZLW is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,683,663 coins. Zelwin’s official website is zelwin.com . Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Buying and Selling Zelwin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zelwin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zelwin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

