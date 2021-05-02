Zen Protocol Price Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $1.50 million and $277.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0662 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $525.45 or 0.00931501 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 94.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000421 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00101066 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000434 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

