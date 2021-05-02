Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded up 6,999.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Zenswap Network Token coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded 6,005.5% higher against the US dollar. Zenswap Network Token has a market capitalization of $6.97 million and $139.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00068972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00019360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00069602 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.16 or 0.00870190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,426.59 or 0.09347877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00096842 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00048676 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Coin Profile

ZNT is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Buying and Selling Zenswap Network Token

