ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $8,589.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00075403 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00056955 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.78 or 0.00318206 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009381 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00033379 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.