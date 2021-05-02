ZEON (ZEON) Price Up 95.6% Over Last Week

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One ZEON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. ZEON has a total market cap of $49.12 million and $1.10 million worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZEON has traded 95.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00070503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00019485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00072163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $486.22 or 0.00853888 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00097286 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00048028 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,907.04 or 0.08617659 BTC.

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON is a coin. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,529,119,148 coins. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

