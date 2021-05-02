Zero Market Cap Hits $4.04 Million (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last week, Zero has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and $33,724.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000697 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $246.98 or 0.00424291 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.64 or 0.00166017 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.95 or 0.00209503 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012512 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003499 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,952,042 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.