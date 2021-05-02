ZIMBOCASH Price Tops $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and approximately $24,777.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00064115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.87 or 0.00279600 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $649.56 or 0.01143184 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $418.93 or 0.00737281 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00026062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,929.39 or 1.00192009 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,397,874 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

