ZINC (ZINC) Price Reaches $0.0352

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. ZINC has a total market cap of $196,304.84 and $73.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZINC has traded up 55.8% against the US dollar. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for $0.0352 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00070483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00072396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $488.79 or 0.00862185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00097458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00047613 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,905.87 or 0.08653613 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars.

