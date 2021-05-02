ZKSwap (ZKS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $486.20 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $2.46 or 0.00004242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $486.20 million and $38.43 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00064828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.84 or 0.00278778 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $640.74 or 0.01103745 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.64 or 0.00728047 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00025828 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,140.55 or 1.00153279 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

