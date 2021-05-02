ZKSwap (ZKS) Trading Up 9% Over Last Week

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 2nd. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $482.31 million and $44.17 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for $2.44 or 0.00004315 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00064073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.78 or 0.00282245 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $637.11 or 0.01125434 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.60 or 0.00748281 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00026176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,596.66 or 0.99976181 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

