Zloadr (ZDR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $131,982.70

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Zloadr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zloadr has a market capitalization of $131,982.70 and $6,913.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zloadr has traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00071046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00072262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.84 or 0.00852961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00097439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00048411 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,961.80 or 0.08747074 BTC.

Zloadr (CRYPTO:ZDR) is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Buying and Selling Zloadr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zloadr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zloadr using one of the exchanges listed above.

