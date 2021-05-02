ZooKeeper Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $485,788.00 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00002109 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded flat against the US dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and $485,788.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00064106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.11 or 0.00280132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.37 or 0.01146824 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $419.94 or 0.00739366 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00026131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,820.83 or 1.00040400 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 3,897,435 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.