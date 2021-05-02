ZumCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.56 Million (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 68.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $34.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000110 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 40.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.