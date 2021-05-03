-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Extended Stay America reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Extended Stay America had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $259.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.02 million.

STAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Extended Stay America to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Extended Stay America to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ STAY opened at $19.89 on Monday. Extended Stay America has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $20.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.31 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Extended Stay America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

