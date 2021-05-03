-$0.13 EPS Expected for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) to report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arko’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.09). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARKO shares. Raymond James started coverage on Arko in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arko in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Arko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Arko in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARKO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Arko during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arko during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arko during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $10.52 on Monday. Arko has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

