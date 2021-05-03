-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) to report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Corbus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,208.06% and a negative return on equity of 485.45%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRBP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,103,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453,993 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 191.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 315,902 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 833.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 231,329 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 314.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 290,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 220,506 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.72. 1,621,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,641,089. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

