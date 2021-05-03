-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) will post ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ObsEva’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). ObsEva posted earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ObsEva will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.46). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ObsEva.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of ObsEva from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

ObsEva stock opened at $3.13 on Monday. ObsEva has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $180.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ObsEva by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ObsEva by 23.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 596,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in ObsEva by 229.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 34,957 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

