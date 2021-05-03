-$0.32 EPS Expected for Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) to announce ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.30). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gemini Therapeutics.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GMTX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Gemini Therapeutics stock opened at $11.69 on Monday. Gemini Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.81.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

