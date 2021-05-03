-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) will post ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.23). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29).

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

SPPI opened at $3.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $484.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.51. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 23,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $84,313.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 431,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,519.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $51,990.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 333,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,150 shares of company stock valued at $379,489. Corporate insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,592,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,820,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,785 shares during the period. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $853,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 361,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 83,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

