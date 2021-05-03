$0.33 EPS Expected for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Continental Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 146.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $4.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLR. TD Securities lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Continental Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.35.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,965 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,223,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 616,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 213,986 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Continental Resources by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after buying an additional 47,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $8,554,000. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $27.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 3.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $32.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

