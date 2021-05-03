$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.41. Ares Capital reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ares Capital.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.25 on Monday. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,378,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after buying an additional 1,360,819 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,220,000 after buying an additional 177,286 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,946,000 after buying an additional 66,016 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,726,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,310,000 after acquiring an additional 27,665 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,182,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 81,909 shares in the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Capital (ARCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.