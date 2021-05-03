$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.79. Booz Allen Hamilton posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,940 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $118,101,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $39,452,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 444.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 407,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,510,000 after acquiring an additional 332,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $28,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.87. The company had a trading volume of 733,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.51. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $68.34 and a one year high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

