$0.94 EPS Expected for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) This Quarter

Analysts expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.09. TFI International reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $5.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFII. Cowen raised their target price on TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Desjardins increased their price target on TFI International from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.45.

Shares of NYSE TFII traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.83. TFI International has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $88.31.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

