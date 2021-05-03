0xcert (ZXC) Trading 53% Higher Over Last 7 Days

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 3rd. 0xcert has a total market cap of $2.31 million and $53,933.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded up 53% against the US dollar. One 0xcert coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00071522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00071173 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $486.73 or 0.00877413 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,523.93 or 0.09957741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00100373 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00046504 BTC.

0xcert Coin Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 coins. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

