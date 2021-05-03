$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will post $1.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the lowest is $1.48 billion. Fastenal also posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year sales of $5.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

FAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael John Dolan bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $118,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,375. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 19.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Fastenal by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 434,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after acquiring an additional 221,605 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 79,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 11,724 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $52.28 on Monday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.12. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

