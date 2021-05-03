100,378 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Purchased by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,872,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up 2.9% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Probity Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,428 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,008,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,333,000 after buying an additional 1,036,329 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,196,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,602,000 after buying an additional 591,910 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 782,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,367,000 after acquiring an additional 496,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 769,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,831,000 after purchasing an additional 316,965 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IJT traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.45. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,746. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.48 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.22 and a 200 day moving average of $120.99.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

