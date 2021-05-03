$101.65 Million in Sales Expected for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) to post sales of $101.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accuray’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.20 million and the highest is $102.10 million. Accuray reported sales of $94.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accuray will report full year sales of $387.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $386.90 million to $387.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $420.00 million, with estimates ranging from $418.30 million to $421.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Accuray.

ARAY has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Accuray in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accuray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARAY. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in Accuray during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,881,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,374,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Accuray by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,647,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,890,000 after purchasing an additional 814,053 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Accuray by 2,065.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 604,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 576,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,254,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY opened at $4.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Accuray has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.62 million, a PE ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

