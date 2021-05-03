11,050 Shares in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Purchased by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

KNSL traded up $1.35 on Monday, reaching $175.36. 899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,484. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.60 and its 200-day moving average is $197.17. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72 and a beta of 0.82. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $252.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.26%.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

