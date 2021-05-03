113,713 Shares in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 113,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,000. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.09% of Bank OZK as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Bank OZK by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 36.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

OZK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

Bank OZK stock opened at $40.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.68. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.90.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.94%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.