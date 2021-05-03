$115.61 Million in Sales Expected for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report sales of $115.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $117.14 million and the lowest is $114.30 million. First Industrial Realty Trust posted sales of $109.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year sales of $468.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $465.22 million to $472.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $495.11 million, with estimates ranging from $474.02 million to $520.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $738,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 215,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,639,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $2,354,192. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,638,000 after purchasing an additional 566,388 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,408,000 after purchasing an additional 488,625 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,557,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,749,000 after purchasing an additional 187,345 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,693,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,563,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,877,000 after acquiring an additional 198,939 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $49.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.23. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.07%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

