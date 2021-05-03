1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Given a €23.40 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) has been assigned a €23.40 ($27.53) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.40% from the stock’s previous close.

DRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €27.39 ($32.22).

Shares of DRI traded up €0.08 ($0.09) on Monday, reaching €25.00 ($29.41). 219,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,501. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €21.66. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12 month low of €17.11 ($20.13) and a 12 month high of €27.03 ($31.80).

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access and 5G segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and wireless services. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

