13,162 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Bought by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $91.65. The stock had a trading volume of 38,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,280. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.88 and a 200-day moving average of $89.28. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.23 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $71.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Citigroup raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

