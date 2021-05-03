134,970 Shares in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 134,970 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.32% of Heartland Financial USA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at $661,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at $17,332,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

In related news, Director Christopher Hylen bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $50.27 on Monday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average is $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 21.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.