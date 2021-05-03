$150.89 Million in Sales Expected for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) to report $150.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.38 million and the highest is $152.73 million. QTS Realty Trust reported sales of $131.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full year sales of $611.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $608.98 million to $621.64 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $691.83 million, with estimates ranging from $676.70 million to $704.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QTS. Evercore ISI began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,206,579.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,013 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,557 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in QTS Realty Trust by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period.

NYSE QTS opened at $66.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -179.70 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.80 and its 200 day moving average is $62.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.05%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

