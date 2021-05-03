153,539 Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 153,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,931,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 34.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 4.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in BCE during the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in BCE by 7.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in BCE during the third quarter valued at about $1,162,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.94.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $47.25 on Monday. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.91.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. BCE’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7072 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s payout ratio is 99.24%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

