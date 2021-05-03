17,800 Shares in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.13% of Clearfield as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLFD. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the fourth quarter worth $4,478,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the fourth quarter worth $877,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Clearfield by 310.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 22,671 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Clearfield by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 18,297 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Clearfield by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,680 shares during the period. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLFD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Northland Securities raised Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

CLFD stock opened at $34.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42. Clearfield, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $40.26. The company has a market cap of $471.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Clearfield had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald R. Hayward sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $127,301.10. Also, Director Patrick Goepel sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $128,896.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,382.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,196 shares of company stock worth $1,433,237 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

