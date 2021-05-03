$19.59 Million in Sales Expected for Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) to announce $19.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.75 million and the lowest is $18.30 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $14.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $93.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.80 million to $101.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $114.12 million, with estimates ranging from $108.40 million to $122.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $21.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 million.

ADMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of ADMS opened at $5.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $233.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.96.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos acquired 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $30,233.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 807,951 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 74,580 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 808,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 150,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. Institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

