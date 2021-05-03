$19.80 Million in Sales Expected for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will report $19.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.00 million. American Superconductor posted sales of $18.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year sales of $85.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.50 million to $85.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $97.30 million, with estimates ranging from $91.80 million to $102.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.88% and a negative net margin of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

AMSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMSC. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,370,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Superconductor by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,864,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,655,000 after acquiring an additional 390,173 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in American Superconductor by 447.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 438,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 358,583 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,541,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in American Superconductor by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 154,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $16.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $454.28 million, a PE ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.06. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $31.78.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

