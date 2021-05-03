19,528 Shares in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,528 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 187,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 17,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $94.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.05. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $43.26 and a fifty-two week high of $95.99. The firm has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8402 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMO. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

