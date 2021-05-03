197,404 Shares in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 197,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.38% of Barnes & Noble Education at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNED. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 105,742 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Towerview LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,461,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, CEO Michael Huseby sold 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $603,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,081,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,095.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,520.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE:BNED opened at $7.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.55. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $406.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $411.61 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 5.21%.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.