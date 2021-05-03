21,084 Shares in Kellogg (NYSE:K) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of K. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kellogg by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,822,000 after acquiring an additional 240,068 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Kellogg by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,626 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,971,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,245,000 after buying an additional 162,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $4,856,705.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,310,063. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $62.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

