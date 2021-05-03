$22.71 Million in Sales Expected for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will announce $22.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.40 million and the lowest is $8.55 million. MacroGenics posted sales of $20.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year sales of $178.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.51 million to $216.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $140.57 million, with estimates ranging from $61.20 million to $224.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%.

MGNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MacroGenics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.09.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $576,348.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,666 shares of company stock worth $1,351,243. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in MacroGenics by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 33,696 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth $3,111,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGNX stock opened at $32.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.40. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.77.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

