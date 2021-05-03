22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Trading Down 5.8%

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s share price fell 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.41. 78,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,382,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million.

In other news, CEO James A. Mish purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $48,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger D. O’brien purchased 52,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $149,864.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,223 shares in the company, valued at $512,577.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 281,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 81,368 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 67,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 36,635 shares during the period.

About 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

