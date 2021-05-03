$237.24 Million in Sales Expected for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will report sales of $237.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $234.10 million and the highest is $239.26 million. TriNet Group reported sales of $335.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. TriNet Group’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $78.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.50 and a 200-day moving average of $78.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.56. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $42.28 and a 12 month high of $87.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $982,277.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,536,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Edward Griese sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $47,296.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,883 shares of company stock worth $7,787,302 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth $53,680,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at $561,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at $44,169,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after purchasing an additional 390,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 2,696.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 328,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,450,000 after purchasing an additional 316,436 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

