23,846 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Purchased by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,798,000. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.95.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $351.20 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.36 and a 52-week high of $356.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $336.42 and a 200 day moving average of $279.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $121.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Insiders have sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

