$286.98 Million in Sales Expected for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) will announce sales of $286.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Medifast’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $276.36 million and the highest is $297.60 million. Medifast posted sales of $178.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Medifast will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Medifast.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $264.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.67 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of MED opened at $227.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast has a twelve month low of $71.65 and a twelve month high of $279.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 95.30%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

