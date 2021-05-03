29,384 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Acquired by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,384 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,000. Starbucks accounts for 0.7% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the first quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX traded up $1.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,380,346. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.01. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

