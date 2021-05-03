$305.35 Million in Sales Expected for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will announce $305.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $320.40 million and the lowest is $296.80 million. SunPower reported sales of $454.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SunPower.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $341.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.63 million. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%.

SPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on SunPower from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.58.

SunPower stock opened at $25.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 69.43 and a beta of 2.47.

In other SunPower news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 58,500 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $1,497,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 413,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,588,271.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $4,342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 378,668 shares of company stock worth $12,551,717 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,673,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SunPower by 365.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,151,000 after buying an additional 1,076,504 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth about $18,782,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,016,000 after acquiring an additional 458,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,401,000. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunPower (SPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.