$33.63 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will post $33.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.47 million and the highest is $33.82 million. Gladstone Commercial reported sales of $33.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year sales of $139.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.17 million to $141.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $154.50 million, with estimates ranging from $148.54 million to $159.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOD shares. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Commercial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 150,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $21.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $765.29 million, a PE ratio of -77.92 and a beta of 0.99. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

