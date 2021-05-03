360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Insider Buys A$93,900.00 in Stock

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) insider Tony Pitt acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.94 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of A$93,900.00 ($67,071.43).

The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. 360 Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,333.33%.

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of alternative assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and global markets investing across real estate, public and private equity and credit strategies.

